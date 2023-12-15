More than $2.2 bln promised for global refugee crisis at UN forum

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Countries and businesses at a major U.N. forum pledged more than $2.2 billion towards a global displacement crisis and promised jobs for tens of thousands of refugees in an outcome the United Nations chief said would help "stem the tide of misery".

"This work is so necessary for the world as you know continues to confront deeply troubling times," he told the forum in closing remarks. "The state of the world requires a reboot of humanity and energy to meet the challenges before us, including that of forced displacement."

During the three-day event, the seven millionth person was displaced by Sudan's raging conflict, Grandi said, and he called for steps to avoid a Gaza refugee crisis.

"(The pledges) give me hope that we can forge global consensus to address once and for all the great challenges of our time that are fuelling the refugee crisis," he added.

