More testimony by U.S. postal chief set amid mail-in voting controversy

By David Morgan and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, at the center of a controversy over mail-in voting ahead of the November presidential election, will testify before a Senate panel on Friday amid a growing outcry over service cuts at the Postal Service, officials said on Tuesday.

DeJoy, a major political donor and ally of President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, spokesmen for the committee and the Postal Service said. DeJoy assumed the job in June.

DeJoy also is scheduled to testify on Monday before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee.

Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of trying to hobble the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting as he trails Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Senate committee said on its website the hearing will examine via video conference the finances and operations of the Postal Service during the coronavirus pandemic and election.

The top Democrat on the panel, Senator Gary Peters, said the hearing would "address urgent questions on the Postal Service delays that are causing massive disruptions across the country."

Democrats have raised concerns that Postal Service cost cutting could lead to missed or delayed ballots. They have pointed to reductions in overtime, restrictions on extra mail transportation trips and new mail sorting and delivery policies as changes that threaten to slow mail delivery.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence claimed that mail balloting is vulnerable to fraud. Voting by mail is nothing new in the United States, and one in four voters cast ballots that way in 2016.

The Democratic-led House is due to vote on Saturday on a measure that would suspend DeJoy's policy changes and provide the Postal Service with $25 billion in funding.

But once passed, the measure is unlikely to be taken up by the Senate-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he does not share the Democratic concerns.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Tim Ahmann, David Morgan and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.