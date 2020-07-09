More strong demand expected for U.S. debt at auction

By Ross Kerber

July 9 (Reuters) - Stable U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday set the stage for upcoming bond auction results to show continued high demand for the safe-haven government debt despite the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treasury department will give details in the early afternoon on the sale of $19 billion worth of 30-year bonds US30YT=RR.

In two previous auctions this week the U.S. sold debt at record low yields, as issuance soars to fund economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus.

"There's tremendous interest in adding high-quality duration right now," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down a basis point in morning trading at 0.643%.

Wall Street opened higher after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared.

The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million claims in the prior week. It also fared better than economists' estimates of 1.38 million claims.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points. That was about a basis point lower than Wednesday's close and in line with its level since mid-June.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1567% in morning trading.

July 9 Thursday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.155

0.1573

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1567

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.1825

0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-206/256

0.2896

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-32/256

0.4817

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-212/256

0.643

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-176/256

1.1426

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-232/256

1.3767

-0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.25 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.