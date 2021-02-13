More Stimulus Checks Are Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy if You've Got Extra Money

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress are still hammering out the details of the next stimulus package, and there could be more twists and turns before the legislation is done. However, it looks like qualifying citizens are set to receive another substantial direct stimulus payment -- probably in the amount of $1,400.

With more checks seemingly in the pipelines, we put together a panel of three Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to identify a stock worth backing with some, or all, of that cash. Read on to see why they think that Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are primed to be winners.

Online dating is still heating up

Keith Noonan (Bumble): Dating app specialist Bumble had its initial public offering on Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine's Day. The stock exploded out of the gate, with shares surging roughly 63.5% in the company's first day of trading, bringing its market capitalization to about $8 billion.

Bumble's explosive start might raise the question about whether the stock has become too hot to handle. While investors should approach the stock with the understanding that trading could be volatile in these early days following the company's public debut, Bumble still has huge growth potential.

Bumble's namesake application stands as the second-most-used dating app in the U.S., behind only Match Group's Tinder, and has carved out a thriving niche by focusing its user experience on giving more control to women. Women send the first message to potential romantic interests and generally play a more active role in shaping interactions on the platform.

The company also operates Badoo and other dating apps, and it reported having more than 40 million monthly active users at the end of September. As coronavirus-related restrictions gradually start to ease and life moves closer to normalcy, the dating world will likely see a surge of activity.

With more new romantic partnerships being formed online than any other way, Bumble looks primed for a winning streak in a post-social-distancing world. The dating app company has huge profit potential as it attracts more users to its platforms and experiments with new monetization opportunities.

fuboTV's is a bet on the future of sports

Jamal Carnette (fuboTV): fuboTV has been on an incredible run over the last year as shares have rocketed 350% higher as of this writing. Investors continue to focus on the unique opportunity for the sports-focused streaming-cum-betting app. fuboTV's run isn't without its critics as the company finds itself one of the heavier shorted stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, but that only increases the chance of a massive short squeeze if fuboTV executes on its vision.

Shares have stumbled this week, which might be based on sluggish viewership for the Super Bowl. According to Sports Business Group, Super Bowl LV viewership tumbled 14.6% to 96.4 million.

Despite that, there are below-the-surface trends that point to a strong future for fuboTV. Digital consumption -- streaming -- smashed records with an average minute audience clocking in at 5.7 million, a 65% year-over-year increase. More importantly, the Super Bowl set betting records, boosted by the increase in the number of states that have legalized gambling.

There are certainly risks. As my colleague Tim Green noted, the unit economics of subscription streaming delivery aren't great, although the argument the service is unprofitable conveniently overlooks the fact that advertising revenue has room for significant growth and omits the fact the company is planning to launch its sportsbook by the end of 2021.

fuboTV needs to quickly execute on its vision to pair betting with its streaming app as competitors like DraftKings, Fanduel, and Penn National's Barstool Sportsbook are locking in users via first-mover advantage. However, FuboTV's combination of content delivery and betting should win share even in a crowded market. If you have extra "stimmies," you should look at putting them to work by investing in fuboTV.

Follow the money

Joe Tenebruso (Target): A lot of people will spend their stimulus checks at Target, so you may want to consider using yours to pick up some of the retail titan's shares.

Target has emerged as the preeminent omnichannel retailer. It spent billions of dollars to upgrade its e-commerce and in-store capabilities. Those investments are now paying hefty dividends. Shoppers love its remodeled stores and convenient curbside pickup services. They also adore Target's same-day delivery service, Shipt.

Target wisely scooped up Shipt back in 2017 for $550 million. The move bolstered its distribution network and allowed it to provide ultra-fast shipping times. Under Target's umbrella, Shipt has blossomed. So much so that analysts at investment bank UBS believe Shipt could be worth as much as $14 billion today.

With Shipt helping to fuel its growth, Target enjoyed a blockbuster holiday shopping season. Its comparable sales in November and December surged 17.2%, as revenue from its same-day services -- including in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and Shipt -- soared 193%.

Investors have caught on to Target's success. Its shares are up 63% over the past year. But don't let that stop you from buying Target's stock today. Winners tend to keep on winning -- and you can expect Target to continue delivering the goods to shareholders for many years to come.

