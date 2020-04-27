More S&P 500 Companies Suspend or Cut Dividends

As of April 24, nine S&P 500 companies had suspended their dividends this month and about half a dozen others announced decreases because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 24, nine S&P 500 companies had suspended their dividends this month and about half a dozen others announced decreases because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

April has certainly been a cruel month when it comes to dividends.

As of Friday afternoon, nine S&P 500 companies had suspended their dividends this month and about half a dozen others had announced decreases as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the U.S. economy under siege, companies are trying to preserve cash, leaving dividends vulnerable to cuts or suspensions.

The S&P 500 companies that have suspended their dividend this month include cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL), cosmetics company Estee Lauder (EL), hospital firm HCA Healthcare (HCA), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), retailer Kohl’s (KSS), and casino operator Las Vegas Sands (LVS).

Other S&P 500 companies suspending their payouts include footwear and apparel retailer Tapestry (TPR) and PVH (PVH), which makes clothing such as dress shirts.

Tapestry said in a recent press release that it will suspend its quarterly cash dividend starting in its fiscal fourth quarter, which it is in now.

The company’s fiscal year ends in June.

Meanwhile, the retailer TJX (TJX) said in its most recent 10K filing late last month that it didn’t intend to declare a dividend for its fiscal first quarter of 2021, which ends April 30. Like many retailers, the company’s fiscal year ends in January.

Those S&P 500 companies announcing dividend cuts this month include oil services firm Schlumberger (SLB). It declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents a share, down 75% from 50 cents, on April 17.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) is dropping its quarterly dividend from 63 cents a share to 21 cents.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP), a large utility based in Houston, plans to lower its quarterly dividend to 15 cents a share from 29 cents. Regulated utilities, for the most part, have offered better dividend safety than many other sectors have so far during the crisis. CenterPoint Energy, however, holds a large stake in a master limited partnership that cut its dividend its well.

Meanwhile, Helmerich & Payne (HP), whose businesses include contract oil and gas drilling, announced it will slash its quarterly disbursement to 25 cents from 71 cents. That applies to future dividend payments after the one that’s paid on June 1, the company said in a filing.

The energy sector has been particularly hard hit, thanks to the pandemic and a glut of oil supply globally.

Exploration and production company Noble Energy (NBL) said earlier this month that it will reduce its quarterly payout to an annual rate of 8 cents a share, or 2 cents a quarter. Its latest quarterly dividend was 12 cents a share.

Elsewhere, asset manager Invesco (IVZ) plans to pay a quarterly dividend of 15.5 cents a share, down from 31 cents, starting in the second quarter.

Dividend cuts and suspensions began to crop up last month. Year to date, there have been 11 decreases and 20 suspensions among S&P 500 companies, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.