More Selling Pressure Likely For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 70 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,240-point plateau and the market may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast continues to be soft, with continued profit taking expected following recent strength in the markets - particularly from the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index retreated 40.96 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 5,239.85 after trading between 5,188.61 and 5,280.76.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.94 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.84 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.61 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tanked 2.34 percent, Indosat retreated 2.12 percent, Indocement skidded 1.48 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.66 percent, Indofood Suskes surrendered 1.62 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.22 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.60 percent, Timah was down 1.20 percent, Bumi Resources sank 1.92 percent and Vale Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks suffered an early sharp move to the downside on Friday. The markets pulled well away from session lows but still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 159.39 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28,133.31, while the NASDAQ tumbled 144.96 points or 1.27 percent to end at 11,313.13 and the S&P 500 sank 28.10 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,426.96. For the week, the Dow shed 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.3 percent and the S&P fell 2.3 percent.

Technology stocks contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street once again, as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the sector. At its lows of the session, the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down nearly 10 percent from the record intraday high set on Wednesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported another substantial increase in U.S. employment in August, although the pace of job growth continued to slow from the record spike in June.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday, extending recent losses amid continued concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand and easing of production cuts by leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $1.60 or 4 percent at $39.77 a barrel and finished lower by 7 percent for the week.

