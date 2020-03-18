More Selling Pressure Expected For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the four-day slide in which it had plunged more than 2,300 points or 9.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 22,290-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished with huge losses on Wednesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, oil and insurance companies and casinos.

For the day, the index plummeted 971.91 points or 4.18 percent to finish at 22,291.82 after trading between 22,167.42 and 23,425.03.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies cratered 8.66 percent, while Techtronic Industries plummeted 8.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and China Resources both plunged 7.47 percent, CNOOC tumbled 7.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 6.99 percent, WH Group retreated 6.91 percent, China Life Insurance declined 6.76 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 6.14 percent, Sands China dropped 5.93 percent, New World Development shed 5.79 percent, China Mobile lost 5.61 percent, AIA Group fell 5.16 percent, CITIC slid 5.10 percent, Tencent Holdings dipped 4.52 percent, Ping An Insurance surrendered 3.44 percent, BOC Hong Kong was down 1.00 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 1.95 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.95 percent and Power Assets Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

