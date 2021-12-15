More Room For Growth In Wynn Stock?

The shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) have gained 16% this month over expectations of recovery in Macau’s gaming business by mid-2022. After announcing the five-year development plan, the Macau government is yet to release modalities of casino license renewal. Moreover, investors remain concerned about increased regulatory oversight hampering shareholder policies of all concessionaires. The company incurred just $1.2 billion of operating cash burn since the pandemic began in March 2020 – much less than the $4 billion drop in the stock’s market capitalization. Thus, Trefis believes that the stock has more room for growth despite the strong gains this month. (related: Should You Hold Las Vegas Sands Stock For Strong Gains?)

So is Wynn stock likely to recover further in the coming weeks and months or is a decline more likely? Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, WYNN stock has a 54% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Wynn Resorts Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: WYNN 16%, vs. S&P 500 4.2%; Outperformed market (2% event probability)

Wynn stock gained 16% over a five-day trading period ending 12/8/2021 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 4.2% over the same period.

over a five-day trading period ending , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 4.2% over the same period. Returns of 16% or higher over 5-day period in 39 times out of 2516 (2%); Stock rose in the next 5 days in 15 of these 39 instances (38%)

Ten Days: WYNN -3.8%, vs. S&P 500 0.3%; Underperformed market (27% event probability)

Wynn stock declined 3.8% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 0.3%.

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 0.3%. Returns of -3.8% or lower over 10-day period in 673 times out of 2516 (27%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 361 of these 673 instances (54%)

Twenty-One Days: WYNN -7%, vs. S&P 500 0.1%; Underperformed market (25% event probability)

Wynn stock declined 7 % over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 0.1%.

over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 0.1%. Returns of -7% or lower over 21-day period in 617 times out of 2515 (25%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 334 of these 617 instances (54%)

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] WYNN Return -7% -22% 2% S&P 500 Return 0% 25% 110% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% 47% 295%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/9/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.