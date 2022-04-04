More Room For Growth In Antero Resources Stock?

The shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) have surpassed pre-pandemic levels assisted by the surge in natural gas prices leading to better cash generation and improved margins. The company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Appalachian Basin. Macroeconomic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war has pumped up the oil & gas benchmarks in recent months, benefiting upstream companies including Antero Resources. The company has implemented a balance sheet de-leveraging strategy to reduce price risk and generate higher returns. Is the stock likely to gain more in the coming weeks and months? Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, AR stock has a 69% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Antero Resources Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: AR 6.5%, vs. S&P 500 3.4%; Outperformed market (17% event probability)

Antero Resources stock gained 6.5% over a five-day trading period ending 03/31/2022 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which increased by 3.4% over the same period.

, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which increased by 3.4% over the same period. Returns of 6.5% or higher over a five -day period on 359 occasions out of 2127 (17%); Stock rose in the next five days in 173 of these 359 instances (48%).

Ten Days: AR 21%, vs. S&P 500 5.3%; Outperformed market (5% event probability)

Antero Resources stock rallied 21% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 5.3%.

Returns of 21% or higher over 10-day period on 110 occasions out of 2122 (5%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 65 of these 110 instances (59%).

Twenty-One Days: AR 28%, vs. S&P 500 6.7%; Outperformed market (7% event probability)

Antero Resources stock rallied 28% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which gained 6.7%.

Returns of 28% or higher over 21-day period on 139 occasions out of 2111 (7%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 96 of these 139 instances (69%).

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] AR Return 33% 74% 29% S&P 500 Return 5% -3% 106% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 3% -7% 266%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/31/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

