Commodities

More refineries will process sugar in 2023 in Ukraine -union

Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 30, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 30 (Reuters) - The number of sugar refineries which will process the 2023 Ukrainian sugar beet harvest could rise to 29 from 23 last year due to a possible increase in beet output, Interfax Ukraine quoted a senior industry official as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine is a traditional sugar maker but production was hurt last year by the Russian invasion.

Nazar Mykhailovyn, head of the Ukrtsukor sugar union, said an expected rise in 2023 sugar beet sowing area to 220,000 hectares from 181,400 hectares in 2022 was the main reason for a possible rise in beet production.

Mykhailovyn gave no forecast for 2023 white beet sugar production.

Analysts have said Ukraine refined around 1 million tonnes of sugar from the 2022 sugar beet harvest of 9.7 million tonnes.

The agriculture ministry forecast that farmers could harvest 11.3 million tonnes of sugar beet in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.