More Record-High Closes; Hot Q3 Earnings: PYPL, AMC & More

All four major indexes have once again set new all-time record closing highs, albeit slightly: gains were minuscule on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, but that’s to be expected after a rally now going into its sixth consecutive week. The Dow led the way, +0.28% to 36,431; the S&P was +0.09% to cross north of 4700 for the first time; the Nasdaq gained +0.07% to 15,982 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +0.23% to 2442.



PayPal PYPL shares were up 4% immediately following its mixed Q3 earnings report Monday afternoon, which saw the digital payment major beat expectations on its bottom line by 4 cents to $1.11 per share, while sales in the quarter of $6.18 billion missed the $6.21 billion in the Zacks consensus. The company’s Take Rate — an important metric in the digital payment industry — disappointed at +1.8%. The company’s difficulties with former parent eBay EBAY continue.



Yet PayPal also announced a new deal with Amazon AMZN, which will allow customers in the U.S. to use Venmo to conduct transactions. Venmo currently has more than 80 million users. This connection looks to be a good enough development for investors to look past the company’s issues with eBay and its strategy to abandon its plan to acquire Pinterest PINS.



Meme-stock extraordinaire AMC Entertainment AMC also put up mixed numbers in its Q3 report Monday after the closing bell, missing on the bottom line by two cents to -44 cents per share on $763 million in revenues, which outpaced the expected $758.67 million. The company welcomed 40 million guests in the quarter, but CEO Adam Aron cautioned the company is not yet back where it expects to be. Shares, which had been +8% ahead of the Q3 report, are down -1.25% in late trading. Year to date, however — even off the gigantic heights of earlier in the year, when the share price traded above $70 — AMC is still up over 2,100%.



California video game developer Roblox RBLX has put up its first positive surprise on its bottom line since going public, and as a result, the stock has shot up 25% in late trading. A bottom line of -13 cents per share beat the Zacks consensus by 3 cents on $631.8 million in quarterly sales, which easily eclipsed the $619.8 million expected. Daily Active Users (DAU) came in ahead of estimates: 47.3 million versus 46.7 million. Shares had been up only 10% year to date; today’s Q3 report changes that.



TripAdvisor TRIP missed expectations on both top and bottom lines this afternoon: 16 cents per share on $303 million in revenues were notably behind the Zacks consensus 24 cents per share and $310.7 million, respectively. CEO Steve Kaufer will also be stepping down in 2022; no replacement has yet been named. Shares are -10% on the news in the late session. TRIP has now posted 13 earnings misses over the past five years.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.