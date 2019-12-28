More Reasons to Expect a Big Q4 From Amazon

Earlier this month, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) said it shattered records over Black Friday weekend, painting an optimistic picture for the company's important fourth quarter. As if this wasn't enough reason to have big expectations for Q4, the company shared yet another window into the holiday shopping season in an update on Thursday.

"Amazon today announced that this holiday season was record-breaking thanks to its customers all around the world," the e-commerce giant said in a press release on Thursday.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Customers shopped at record levels

In no particular order, here's what Amazon shared with investors about its record holiday season.

There were billions of Amazon orders worldwide.

The company sold tens of millions of Amazon devices.

Amazon's own Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Show 5, and AmazonBasics were among the best-selling products and brands during the holiday season.

Independent third-party sellers, which consist primarily of small and medium-sized businesses, saw sales rise by a double-digit growth rate compared with the same period last year.

Independent third-party sellers sold more than 100 million items via Prime free one-day delivery in the United States.

One-day and same-day deliveries were nearly four times higher than they were a year ago.

Amazon's "last-mile delivery network" helped ship 3.5 billion packages globally.

Prime members continue to grow

Perhaps one of the most notable updates from Amazon was that it's still growing its base of Prime members at a rapid clip.

"More people tried Prime this holiday season than any previous year -- in fact, in one week alone, more than 5 million new customers started Prime free trials or began paid memberships worldwide," Amazon said.

This builds on a big day for Prime-member sign-ups during the company's Prime Day 2019 event in July. Following the multi-day shopping event, Amazon said it added more new Prime members on July 15 than on any other day in the company's history. In addition, the company said its new member sign-ups were nearly as high on the following day.

Furthermore, this beats the 4 million new customers that began Prime trials or paid memberships in 2017 during a single-week (the last holiday season that Amazon provided a one-week view into Prime sign-ups).

As vague as many of the updates in Amazon's Dec. 26 press release were, the optimistic figures do imply that Amazon is likely on track with its guidance for a record $80.0 to $86.5 billion in fourth-quarter revenue -- a range that implies 11% to 20% year-over-year sales growth.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.