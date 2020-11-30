More Profit Taking Likely For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the six-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 550 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,340-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as surging coronavirus cases threaten the imposition of further lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday with profit taking in all sectors - especially the casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 553.19 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 26,341.49 after trading between 26,322.68 and 26,960.93.

Among the actives, CNOOC cratered 13.97 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 6.90 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 4.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tanked 4.45 percent, Hang Lung Properties skidded 4.14 percent, AIA Group tumbled 4.01 percent, Sands China retreated 3.93 percent, WH Group declined 3.51 percent, Alibaba Group surrendered 3.04 percent, China Mobile sank 2.42 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 1.88 percent, Techtronic Industries shed 1.83 percent, Xiaomi Corporation spiked 1.73 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 1.71 percent, CITIC fell 1.62 percent, China Resources Land slid 1.61 percent, New World Development dipped 1.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 1.32 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was down 1.05 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.03 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.76 percent, Henderson Land added 0.62 percent, WuXi Biologics lost 0.53 percent, BOC Hong Kong rose 0.20 percent and AAC technologies was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks spent most of Monday in the red and finished that way, cutting into the gains from last week.

The Dow dropped 271.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 29,639.30, while the NASDAQ eased 7.11 points or 0.06 percent to end at 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close at 3,621.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following strength in the markets over the past few sessions - while surging coronavirus cases add to the negative sentiment.

Reports that the Trump administration may add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies is also weighing on the markets.

Traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna (MRNA) announced that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower Monday as traders looked ahead to the meeting of OPEC and its allies, which will consider extending large output cuts that are currently in place. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $45.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide October data for retail sales later today; in September, sales were down 13.4 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.