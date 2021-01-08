More People Now Think It's a Bad Time to Buy a Home

Image source: Getty Images

Mortgage rates have been at historic lows since the summer, so you'd think it would be a great time to buy a place of your own. But the public doesn't necessarily agree.

In fact, the percentage of people who feel it's a good time to buy a home decreased from 57% to 52% in December, according to the The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index. At the same time, the percentage of people who say it's a bad time to buy a home increased from 35% to 39%.

Why the negativity?

Inflated home prices could be to blame for homebuyers' less optimistic sentiments. In November, the median price of homes sold was $310,800, a 14.6% increase from a year prior. Furthermore, housing inventory is sitting at just a 2.3-month supply, giving sellers an extreme upper hand. Usually, twice that inventory makes for an equalized housing market in which neither sellers or buyers have a notable advantage.

Is it a good time for you to buy a home?

Though fewer people think now's a good time to buy a home, that's ultimately a personal decision, especially since mortgage rates are extremely attractive. To help determine whether you should buy in the near term, ask yourself these questions.

Am I financially stable?

Going into homeownership, you should have a steady job, a healthy down payment ready, and money left over in an emergency fund to cover unplanned bills. If you're not there yet, it pays to wait.

Do I have a great credit score?

To snag a competitive mortgage rate, you need solid credit. Though you can qualify for a mortgage with a score as low as 620, to get the best rates, your score needs to be in the mid-700s or possibly higher, depending on which lender you use. If your credit score needs work, you may want to put off a home purchase.

Do I have a lot of debt already?

Having too much debt could make a mortgage hard to keep up with. But more than that, it could mean a lender denies you a loan. See what your outstanding monthly obligations look like and aim to lower them if they're already high. Paying off a personal loan or credit card balance, for example, could bring your debt to a healthier level.

How tight is my local housing market?

Though housing inventory on a national level was at a 2.3-month supply as of November, things may look different in the neighborhood you want to buy in. Maybe there are more homes available where you're looking, or there are fewer. See what your local market looks like, and if things are extra tight, you might consider holding off until at least spring, when inventory has historically picked up.

Though more people feel now's not a great time to buy a home, you may see things differently -- and that's what is most important. Think about your financial circumstances as well as the state of your target housing market, and use that information to guide your decision.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure here.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.