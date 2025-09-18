More People Are Shopping for Groceries at Aldi in 2025: 4 Reasons To Consider Making the Switch

Since the beginning of 2025, Aldi has opened around 70 new locations, putting them well on their way towards their goal of opening over 200 stores this year, according to Grocery Dive. This push is part of a larger expansion effort. According to a 2024 Aldi press release, Aldi CEO Jason Hart shared the store’s commitment to opening 800 stores over the next five years using a strategy of converting Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets that they’ve purchased as well as building new locations.

All of these locations will give even more shoppers the opportunity to take advantage of the shopping experience that Aldi has to offer. Below are four reasons you should make the switch to Aldi.

Also here are ChatGPT’s fall picks from Aldi.

Streamlined Shopping Experience

“I love how streamlined the store is … it’s no nonsense with clear labels, it’s quiet and the ‘branding’ isn’t overwhelming. It’s therapeutic almost to just walk down Aldi aisles alone,” one Reddit user said.

Another Reddit user echoed this sentiment and said that the smaller and more streamlined store was less overwhelming than larger stores and reduced decision fatigue because there are fewer options.

A Wide Selection

Even though Aldi stores are small in comparison to other larger grocers and offer a streamlined experience, they still pack a lot of options in their smaller space. Many of these options are also healthy and, of course, often priced lower than their competitors. For example, they have great prices on cheeses, so when it’s time for a charcuterie board, you can delight your guests without emptying your wallet.

Surprising Finds

In addition to the standard grocery store fare, Aldi also stocks a range of home and garden items, and sometimes you can come away with a surprising find. With fall on its way, you can even grab cozy seasonal decor items.

Unexpected Comaradery

If you’ve ever been to Aldi, you know that you have to put a quarter in the cart in order to use it — and if you haven’t, don’t worry, you get it back when you return the cart. There’s something delightful about interactions that you get to have when someone walking in holds out a quarter as you head to the cart return. The cart and quarter are usually exchanged with an “if you know, you know” smile of those in the Aldi club.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More People Are Shopping for Groceries at Aldi in 2025: 4 Reasons To Consider Making the Switch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.