More Pain Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,310-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on economic recovery woes. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 21.44 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 1,308.67 after trading between 1,301.97 and 1,332.79. Volume was 21.620 billion shares worth 57.283 billion baht. There were 1,191 decliners and 380 gainers, with 296 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.60 percent, while Thailand Airport tanked 3.62 percent, Asset World skidded 2.04 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 1.40 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 3.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 1.09 percent, BTS Group declined 2.83 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 1.48 percent, Kasikornbank sank 1.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank surrendered 1.52 percent, PTT plunged 1.97 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 1.34 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 2.00 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 1.02 percent, Siam Concrete was down 2.15 percent and TMB Bank gave away 2.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, slipping firmly into the red.

The Dow shed 85.19 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,692.88, while the NASDAQ lost 64.38 points or 0.57 percent to end at 11.146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,374.85.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. They noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

The Fed noted economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Gold and biotech stocks were weak, as were commercial real estate, oil and steel stocks, contributing to the downturn by the broader markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.