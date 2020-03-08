More Pain Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 3.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,365-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on coronavirus fears and its effect on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 26.26 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 1,364.57 after trading between 1,359.75 and 1,374.20. Volume was 17.487 billion shares worth 52.201 billion baht. There were 1,123 decliners and 449 gainers, with 335 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.75 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 1.17 percent, Asset World lost 0.95 percent, Banpu plunged 4.03 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 1.15 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.31 percent, Bangkok Expressway declined 1.57 percent, BTS Group sank 1.72 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 2.65 percent, Kasikornbank cratered 4.49 percent, Krung Thai Bank was down 2.80 percent, PTT plummeted 3.85 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 2.74 percent, PTT Global Chemical shed 3.43 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 4.65 percent, Siam Concrete lost 2.47 percent and TMB Bank dove 5.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They pulled back from sessions lows as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 256.50 points or 0.98 percent to end at 25,864,78, while the NASDAQ lost 162.98 points or 1.87 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 fell 51.57 points or 1.71 percent to 2,972.37. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The early selloff on Wall Street came as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent data points to a slowdown in new coronavirus infections in China, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

The worries about the outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report - which showed stronger than expected job growth in February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

Crude oil prices plummeted to a multi-year low on Friday after OPEC's proposal for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $4.62 or 10.1 percent at $41.28 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.