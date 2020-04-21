More Pain Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 310 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,290-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday with broadly based losses - especially from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 298.29 points or 2.82 percent to finish at 10,288.42 after trading between 10,278.95 and 10,544.80.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 2.63 percent, while Mega Financial shed 1.90 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 3.11 percent, Fubon Financial fell 2.74 percent, First Financial plummeted 3.60 percent, E Sun Financial was down 2.29 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 2.96 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 2.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 3.54 percent, Largan Precision plunged 4.76 percent, Catcher Technology sank 2.71 percent, MediaTek tanked 4.46 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 2.79 percent, Asia Cement stumbled 2.54 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 1.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.