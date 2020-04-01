More Pain Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 220 points or 14 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,685-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, oil companies, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 69.18 points or 3.94 percent to finish at 1,685.46 after trading between 1,685.37 and 1,762.44. Volume was 123 million shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 574 decliners and 291 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 6.47 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 8.54 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 5.41 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 4.08 percent, Samsung SDI declined 3.95 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.21 percent, LG Display tanked 4.50 percent, SK Hynix sank 5.88 percent, POSCO dropped 3.73 percent, SK Telecom dipped 1.13 percent, KEPCO fell 1.30 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 3.72 percent, Kia Motors retreated 1.73 percent, S-Oil slid 3.69 percent and SK Innovation was down 5.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release March numbers for consumer prices later this morning. In February, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.1 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.

