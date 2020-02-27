More Pain Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 50 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,055-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology and industrial stocks, although the financials offered support.

For the day, the index shed 21.88 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 2,054.89 after trading between 2,049.15 and 2,085.40. Volume was 551 million shares worth 7 trillion won. There were 721 decliners and 138 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial and SK Hynix both tumbled 1.90 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.90 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.27 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.06 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.42 percent, POSCO shed 0.50 percent, SK Telecom added 0.46 percent, KEPCO plummeted 3.95 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 1.22 percent and Kia Motors lost 1.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.

Closer to home, South Korea will release January numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In December, industrial production was up 3.5 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year, while retail sales advanced 0.3 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.

