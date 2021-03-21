More Pain Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,135-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the industrials were offset by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index dipped 3.12 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,134.54 after trading between 3,127.84 and 3,148.98. Volume was 2.54 billion shares worth 2.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 243 gainers and 234 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT gained 0.33 percent, while CapitaLand jumped 0.61 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plummeted 2.68 percent, City Developments rallied 0.66 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 0.59 percent, Dairy Farm International soared 1.60 percent, DBS Group collected 0.46 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.53 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.39 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 1.42 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tanked 2.09 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.17 percent, SATS declined 1.32 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.66 percent, Singapore Airlines slid 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.30 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plunged 2.24 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 0.78 percent, SingTel sank 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage surrendered 0.69 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.16 percent, Wilmar international shed 0.38 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 1.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.