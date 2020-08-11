More Pain Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,545-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Tuesday as heavy losses from the industrials were tempered by support from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index eased 1.36 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,544.15 after trading between 2,522.80 and 2,559.76.

Among the actives, Keppel Corp plummeted 11.11 percent, while Venture Corporation skyrocketed 6.16 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 3.15 percent, Singapore Press Holdings surged 2.73 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 2.63 percent, Wilmar International tanked 2.29 percent, SATS spiked 1.85 percent, City Developments accelerated 1.46 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 1.45 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 1.38 percent, DBS Group climbed 1.21 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gathered 1.08 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust perked 0.95 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 0.87 percent, SingTel retreated 0.84 percent, Genting Singapore declined 0.74 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 0.53 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.46 percent, CapitaLand and United Overseas Bank both advanced 0.36 percent and Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage and Singapore Exchange were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were mixed for most of Tuesday's trade before sinking firmly into the red going into the close.

The Dow shed 104.53 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 27,686.91, while the NASDAQ tumbled 185.53 points or 1.69 percent to end at 10.782.37 and the S&P 500 fell 26.78 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,333.69.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks, with the NASDAQ extending the pullback seen over the two previous session - especially tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).

Some optimism was generated by news that Russia has approved a vaccine for COVID-19, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works quite effectively - although the speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed by more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures ended with a loss Tuesday due to margin pressures following a huge sell-off in gold and silver futures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel after reaching a five-month high of $42.94 earlier in the session.

