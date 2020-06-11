More Pain Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 300 points or 11 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index plummeted 96.36 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 2,704.21 after trading between 2,697.24 and 2,785.19. Volume was 1.95 billion shares worth 2.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 386 decliners and 140 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 7.59 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust plunged 6.81 percent, SATS tanked 5.34 percent, CapitaLand tumbled 4.43 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 4.15 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 4.11 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 4.00 percent, DBS Group surrendered 3.95 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 3.68 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 3.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 3.39 percent, Genting Singapore lost 3.14 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 3.08 percent, SingTel slid 3.02 percent, SembCorp Industries dipped 2.94 percent, Wilmar International slipped 2.48 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 2.42 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was down 1.98 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 1.04 percent and Singapore Press Holdings gained 0.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

