More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking nearly 35 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,465-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Friday with broadly based losses as it caught up on missed negative sentiment after Thursday's holiday. Financials, plantations and industrials were big losers.

For the day, the index tumbled 28.31 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 1,466.89 after trading between 1,461.05 and 1,494.87. Volume was 5.906 billion shares worth 3.907 billion ringgit. There were 1,033 decliners and 202 gainers.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 7.11 percent, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 5.27 percent, Public Bank tanked 3.83 percent, Axiata tumbled 3.62 percent, Digi.com skidded 3.33 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 2.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional declined 2.45 percent, Maxis sank 2.44 percent, Top Glove dropped 2.39 percent, MISC shed 2.37 percent, Press Metal lost 2.14 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 2.06 percent, RHB Capital slid 1.86 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 1.68 percent, CIMB Group slipped 1.67 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.38 percent, Maybank and Genting Malaysia both dropped 0.99 percent, Genting sank 0.67 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.41 percent, Dialog Group added 0.27 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.21 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.11 percent and Hap Seng Consolidated was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.

