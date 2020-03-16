More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, plummeting almost 165 points or 12 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,280-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, entertainment stocks and industrials, although the plantations offered mild support.

For the day, the index sank 64.12 points or 4.77 percent to finish at 1,280.63 after trading between 1,278.48 and 1,319.37. Volume was 3.890 billion shares worth 3.039 billion ringgit. There were 1,061 decliners and 86 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia cratered 13.58 percent, while Dialog Group plummeted12.50 percent, Genting plunged 11.03 percent, Press Metal tumbled 8.44 percent, RHB Capital skidded 7.51 percent, Maybank retreated 7.49 percent, CIMB Group declined 7.46 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 7.06 percent, Top Glove dropped 5.77 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 4.74 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 4.40 percent, Digi.com lost 2.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 1.83 percent, Sime Darby slid 1.75 percent, IOI Corporation added 1.09 percent, Hartalega Holdings was down 0.83 percent. MISC eased 0.68 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.

