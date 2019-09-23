More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 8 points or 0.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slid 4.48 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,592.93 after trading between 1,590.97 and 1,597.59. Volume was 2.0 billion shares worth 1.4 billion ringgit. There were 502 decliners and 333 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.86 percent, while Genting surged 2.41 percent, Maxis plunged 2.12 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.95 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 1.64 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 1.60 percent, Digi.com spiked 1.07 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 0.95 percent, IOI Corporation declined 0.45 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.44 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.40 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.29 percent, Axiata added 0.23 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.18 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.17 percent, Maybank fell 0.11 percent, Public Bank eased 0.10 percent and Sime Darby, Top Glove, Hartalega Holdings and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

