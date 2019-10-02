More Pain Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 14.54 points or 0.91 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,574.90 after peaking at 1,589.06. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 1.4 billion ringgit. There were 516 decliners and 265 gainers.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation plummeted 3.16 percent, while AMMB Holdings plunged 1.93 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.67 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 1.66 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.50 percent, RHB Capital declined 1.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 1.12 percent, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Financial both sank 0.98 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.87 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.73 percent, IHH Healthcare and Maybank both fell 0.70 percent, Petronas Chemicals slid 0.67 percent, CIMB Group dipped 0.59 percent, Hartalega Holdings eased 0.19 percent, Genting added 0.17 percent and Dialog Group and Top Glove were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.