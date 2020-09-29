More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, shedding more than 65 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,880-point plateau and it's tipped to see continued consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 27.45 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 4,879.10 after trading between 4,859.79 and 4,950.97.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.46 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.55 percent, Indosat dropped 0.98 percent, Indocement retreated 0.95 percent, Semen Indonesia slid 0.27 percent, United Tractors added 0.33 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.25 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.38 percent and Vale Indonesia, Timah, Indofood Suskes, Bank CIMB Niaga and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to end in the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 131.40 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,452.66, while the NASDAQ fell 32.28 points or 0.29 percent to end at 11,085.25 and the S&P 500 fell 15.13 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,335.47.

Although stocks moved off the day's lows, the mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden later today.

Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the markets. Comments by Fed officials that the economy might take longer than expected to recover also affected the markets.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports of a surge in new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $1.31 or 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.