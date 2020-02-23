More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,880-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns about the coronavirus and its repercussions. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are now expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 60.24 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 5,882.25 after trading between 5,873.73 and 5,944.21.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.14 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.25 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.30 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 1.89 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.10 percent, Indosat plunged 4.35 percent, Indocement sank 4.19 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.49 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 1.37 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 1.41 percent, Vale Indonesia was down 1.92 percent, Timah plummeted 2.14 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened firmly in the red on Friday and remained there throughout the sessions, extending recent losses.

The Dow shed 227.57 points or 0.78 percent to end at 28,992.41, the NASDAQ lost 174.38 points or 1.79 percent to 9,576.59 and the S&P 500 fell 35.48 points or 1.05 percent to 3,337.75. For the week, the Dow shed 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.6 percent and the S&P slumped 1.3 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders tracked the latest coronavirus news, with Chinese officials reporting 1,109 new confirmed cases of the illness, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a pullback in existing home sales in January - although home sales in January were up by 9.6 percent on an annual basis.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday on reports suggesting a rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.50 or 0.9 percent at $53.38 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.