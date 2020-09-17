More Pain Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling almost 400 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,340-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 384.78 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 24,340.85 after trading between 24,250.90 and 24,713.79.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries plummeted 3.09 percent, Sands China plunged 3.06 percent, China Resources Land tanked 2.59 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.43 percent, AIA Group skidded 2.41 percent, New World Development retreated 2.40 percent, CNOOC soared 2.20 percent, China Life Insurance declined 1.88 percent, AAC Technologies surrendered 1.72 percent, Tencent Holdings sank 1.40 percent, CITIC dropped 1.38 percent, China Mobile shed 1.32 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 1.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.82 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 0.69 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.61 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slipped 0.47 percent, WH Group added 0.30 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was down 0.30 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.20 percent, Power Assets rose 0.12 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red all day, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow lost 130.40 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 27.901.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 140.19 points or 1.27 percent to end at 10.910.28 and the S&P 500 fell 28.48 points or 0.84 percent to close at 3,357.01.

The weakness on Wall Street continued after the Federal Reserve revealed plans to leave interest rates at near-zero levels for years to come - suggesting the economic recovery will not be as swift as many were hoping.

Complicating matters, U.S. lawmakers remain at an impasse over a new coronavirus stimulus bill for weeks, and the upcoming elections could make reaching a compromise more difficult.

Negative sentiment was generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new residential construction pulled back more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday on reports that OPEC and its allies plan to crack down on countries that failed to comply with output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $0.81 or 2 percent at $40.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.