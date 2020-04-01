More Pain Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,085-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 517.69 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 23,085.79 after trading between 22,947.64 and 23,540.01.

Among the actives, CITIC cratered 5.43 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 4.38 percent, Sands China plunged 2.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 2.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 2.06 percent, China Resources Land retreated 1.72 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 1.53 percent, CNOOC sank 1.23 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 1.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 1.17 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 1.12 percent, WH Group lost 1.10 percent, China Mobile fell 1.04 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.78 percent, AIA Group slid 0.64 percent, New World Development gained 0.48 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

