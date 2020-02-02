More Pain Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 1,650 points or 6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,310-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Send finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index lost 136.47 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 26,312.63 after trading between 26,295.49 and 26,818.84.

Among the actives, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 2.36 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.26 percent, CITIC tanked 1.78 percent, China Life Insurance cratered 1.67 percent, Sands China advanced 1.60 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.44 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China retreated 0.95 percent, New World Development declined 0.91 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surrendered 0.86 percent, Sino Land Properties dropped 0.74 percent, AIA Group sank 0.70 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.64 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.63 percent, China Mobile shed 0.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.58 percent, Tencent Holdings fell 0.53 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.40 percent, Power Assets Holdings eased 0.09 percent and WH Group and BOC Hong Kong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product later today; in the three months prior, GDP was down 3.2 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

