More Pain Expected For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, tumbling almost 130 points or 6.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,955-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 85.45 points or 4.19 percent to finish at 1,954.77 after trading between 1,946.90 and 1,989.50. Volume was 6 million shares worth 8.7 trillion won. There were 866 decliners and 33 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 5.80 percent, while KB Financial lost 6.14 percent, Hana Financial dropped 6.53 percent, Samsung Electronics gave away 4.07 percent, Samsung SDI was down 6.79 percent, LG Electronics sank 4.15 percent, LG Display cratered 7.77 percent, SK Hynix plunged 6.16 percent, POSCO retreated 5.99 percent, SK Telecom dipped 1.57 percent, KEPCO surged 8.06 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 5.88 percent and Kia Motors declined 4.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

