More Pain Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 40 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,390-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on rising coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks, gains from the automobile producers and a mixed picture from the oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dropped 23.01 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2,389.39 after trading between 2,379.38 and 2,427.17. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 14 trillion won. There were 694 decliners and 168 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.71 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.26 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.17 percent, LG Electronics was down 1.48 percent, SK Hynix climbed 0.96 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.55 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.86 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 1.43 percent, S-Oil dropped 1.47 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.94 percent, POSCO lost 0.52 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.43 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.98 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 2.21 percent, Kia Motors jumped 1.36 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the day, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

The Dow plummeted 509.72 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 27,147.70, while the NASDAQ dipped 14.48 points or 0.13 percent to end at 10,778.80 and the S&P 500 sank 38.41 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,281.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street comes amid concerns about a renewed surge in coronavirus cases in Europe, with the U.K. reportedly considering another lockdown.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may also be weighing on the markets, as a fight over the nomination of her replacement could lead to further delays in the passage of another coronavirus relief bill.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday on worries about outlook for energy demand amid rising coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October shed $1.80 or 4.4 percent to settle at $39.31 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.