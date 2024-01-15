News & Insights

More oil tankers shun southern Red Sea after U.S.-led strikes in Yemen

REUTERS/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

January 15, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Robert Harvey, Natalie Grover, Ahmad Ghaddar, Jonathan Saul for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least six further oil tankers have either diverted their course away from, or paused before entering the southern Red Sea since the weekend, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler show.

That takes the total number of shipping disruptions counted by Reuters to at least fifteen in total since the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen last week.

The tankers Torm Innovation, Proteus Harvonne, and Alfios I appeared to have turned away from the Suez Canal and are taking the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope for voyages to Europe and the United States.

Pacific Julia and STI Topaz are also heading straight for the Cape Route.

And from the other side of the Suez Canal, the Octa Lune performed a U-turn in the northern part of the Red Sea on Jan. 12 and has returned to the Mediterranean with its Taiwan-bound naphtha cargo.

The tankers tracked by Reuters on Friday to have diverted or paused have either taken the longer Cape route or paused in the Gulf of Aden or northern Red Sea.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey, Natalie Grover, Ahmad Ghaddar and Jonathan Saul)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
