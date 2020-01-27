More money, managed float: Argentina central bank draws policy guidelines

Argentina's central bank released policy guidelines on Monday aimed at increasing the monetary supply and avoiding major exchange rate fluctuations as the new administration of Alberto Fernandez seeks to curb a pervasive economic crisis in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
