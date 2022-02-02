More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$9.3m worth of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares last year

Even though Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock gained 10% last week, insiders who sold US$9.3m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$1,355, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shopify

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jean-Michel Lemieux, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$1,294 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$984). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Shopify insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SHOP Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insiders at Shopify Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Shopify. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Shopify insiders own 6.4% of the company, worth about US$7.9b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shopify Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Shopify stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Shopify is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Shopify (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

