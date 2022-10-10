More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$762k worth of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares last year

Even though Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stock gained 13% last week, insiders who sold US$762k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$128, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Trex Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Posey, for US$540k worth of shares, at about US$128 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$49.54. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Trex Company didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Trex Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Trex Company shares, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Trex Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Trex Company insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Trex Company in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

