More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$7.6m worth of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares last year

Perficient, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock rose 8.8% last week, but insiders who sold US$7.6m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$101, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Perficient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Jeffrey Davis, for US$6.8m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$99.02. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$135k for 1.37k shares. But they sold 74.92k shares for US$7.6m. In total, Perficient insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PRFT Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

Perficient Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Perficient. In total, Independent Director Ralph Derrickson sold US$481k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Perficient

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Perficient insiders own about US$74m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perficient Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Perficient stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Perficient is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Perficient and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

