More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$675k worth of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares last year

Gibraltar Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock rose 4.5% last week, but insiders who sold US$675k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$90.06, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gibraltar Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP, Treasurer & Secretary, Jeffrey Watorek, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$433k worth of shares at a price of US$88.00 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$69.74). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Gibraltar Industries than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ROCK Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

I will like Gibraltar Industries better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Gibraltar Industries insiders own about US$9.3m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Gibraltar Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Gibraltar Industries shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Gibraltar Industries are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Gibraltar Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

