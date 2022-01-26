More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$502k worth of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares last year

Last week, Duolingo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock jumped 3.7%, but insiders who sold US$502k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$143, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duolingo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Skaruppa, sold US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$147 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$89.51. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Duolingo didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DUOL Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Duolingo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Duolingo shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$502k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Duolingo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Duolingo insiders own about US$640m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duolingo Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Duolingo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Duolingo has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

