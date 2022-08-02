More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$45m worth of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares last year

IonQ, Inc.'s (NYSE:IONQ) stock rose 6.3% last week, but insiders who sold US$45m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$20.37, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

IonQ Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Harry You, sold US$45m worth of shares at a price of US$22.11 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.25). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Harry You was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.0m for 305.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 2.23m shares, for US$45m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:IONQ Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

I will like IonQ better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders At IonQ Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at IonQ over the last quarter. Chief Strategy Officer & Director Jungsang Kim purchased US$28k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of IonQ

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IonQ insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IonQ Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of IonQ insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for IonQ that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course IonQ may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.