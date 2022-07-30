More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$3.5m worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares last year

Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) stock rose 11% last week, but insiders who sold US$3.5m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$217, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Caterpillar

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group President of Energy & Transportation Segment, Joseph Creed, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$204 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$198. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Caterpillar shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CAT Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Insiders At Caterpillar Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Caterpillar. In total, Group President of Energy & Transportation Segment Joseph Creed sold US$590k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Director David MacLennan bought US$132k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Caterpillar insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$209m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Caterpillar Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Caterpillar is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Caterpillar makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Caterpillar (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

