More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$3.4m worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares last year

Despite the fact that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock rose 10% last week, insiders who sold US$3.4m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$97.19, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Horizon Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Michael DesJardin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$97.42 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$66.09). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Michael DesJardin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:HZNP Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Horizon Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Horizon Therapeutics over the last quarter. Executive VP & General Counsel Sean Clayton purchased US$50k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Horizon Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Horizon Therapeutics insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$157m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horizon Therapeutics Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Horizon Therapeutics insider transactions. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Horizon Therapeutics, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Horizon Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.