More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$25m worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares last year

Even though Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock gained 4.5% last week, insiders who sold US$25m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$97.54, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diodes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, C. H. Chen, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$96.65 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$83.89. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Diodes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Diodes Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Diodes. In total, insiders sold US$85k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Diodes

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Diodes insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Diodes Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Diodes is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diodes. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Diodes you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

