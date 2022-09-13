More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$2.1m worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares last year

Last week, Skyline Champion Corporation's (NYSE:SKY) stock jumped 7.2%, but insiders who sold US$2.1m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$68.21, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Skyline Champion

The Executive Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Jonathan Lyall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$73.67 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$59.16. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Skyline Champion didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SKY Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Skyline Champion insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Skyline Champion Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Skyline Champion insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Skyline Champion insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Skyline Champion has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

