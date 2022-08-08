More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$163m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares last year

Last week, NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock jumped 4.5%, but insiders who sold US$163m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$213, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NVIDIA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Mark Stevens, sold US$51m worth of shares at a price of US$186 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$190, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.4% of Mark Stevens's holding.

NVIDIA insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NVDA Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At NVIDIA Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of NVIDIA shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$88m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of NVIDIA

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NVIDIA insiders own 3.9% of the company, currently worth about US$19b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NVIDIA Insiders?

Insiders sold NVIDIA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, NVIDIA makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with NVIDIA and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course NVIDIA may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.