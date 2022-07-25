More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$14m worth of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares last year

Last week, Century Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:CCS) stock jumped 7.6%, but insiders who sold US$14m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$72.18, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Century Communities

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & Co-CEO, Dale Francescon, for US$7.2m worth of shares, at about US$73.10 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$53.43. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Century Communities didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CCS Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Century Communities insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$198m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Century Communities Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Century Communities shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Century Communities insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Century Communities you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

