More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$114m worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares last year

Despite the fact that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock rose 5.6% last week, insiders who sold US$114m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$669, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Align Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Joseph Hogan, for US$47m worth of shares, at about US$705 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$490). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Align Technology insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Align Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Align Technology. In total, insiders sold US$5.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Align Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Align Technology insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Align Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Align Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Align Technology. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Align Technology you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

