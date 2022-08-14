More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$10m worth of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares last year

Despite the fact that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) stock rose 5.5% last week, insiders who sold US$10m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$24.17, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Tri Pointe Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Non-Independent Director, Douglas Bauer, for US$5.6m worth of shares, at about US$24.14 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.96. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Douglas Bauer.

Douglas Bauer sold a total of 428.53k shares over the year at an average price of US$24.17. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TPH Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Tri Pointe Homes

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tri Pointe Homes insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tri Pointe Homes Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tri Pointe Homes shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Tri Pointe Homes insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tri Pointe Homes you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

